Ryan Murphy Reveals The Prom Film Could Still Arrive in 2020; Plus, There's a New Song

It's time to dance over this news! Fresh off the premiere weekend of Netflix's Hollywood, Emmy and Tony winner Ryan Murphy has revealed the previously announced film adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom may still debut during the holidays this year. According to an interview with Collider, stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden and Andrew Rannells had wrapped their scenes before production was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy also shared that in addition to the songs included in Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin's Tony-nominated score, there will be one new original song featured in Netflix's film adaptation.

As previously reported, the move stars Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Corden as Barry Glickman, Rannells as Trent Oliver, Kidman as Angie, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein and Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins. A nationwide casting search was conducted to fill the central role of Emma. Jo Ellen Pellman was tapped for the part.

The Prom follows 17-year-old Emma (Pellman), who wants only one thing before she graduates: to dance with her girlfriend at the senior prom. When the school's PTA finds out, her prom is abruptly canceled. Enter Barry Glickman (Corden) and Dee Dee Allen (Streep), two Broadway stars who decide to take up the cause with their friends (Rannells and Kidman) and get a little publicity along the way. But when they arrive in Indiana to fight on Emma's behalf, their good intentions have a larger impact than they expected.

The Broadway cast included Tony winner Beth Leavel as Dee Dee Allen, two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as Barry Glickman, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Trent Oliver, Angie Schworer as Angie and Isabelle McCalla as Alyssa Greene. Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen starred as Emma, with Josh Lamon as Sheldon Saperstein and Michael Potts as Mr. Hawkins.

As previously reported, the Broadway creative team collaborated on the screen adaptation, including composer Sklar and co-book writers Bob Martin and lyricist Beguelin, along with director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw. The musical received seven 2019 Tony nominations and was named Broadway.com's 2018 Show of the Year.

Gear up for the movie with clips from the Broadway musical below!