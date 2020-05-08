Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber & More Join Mother's Day Variety Show on Broadway.com

The previously announced digital variety show Broadway Does Mother’s Day just got bigger! Featuring sketches, performances and appearances from stage stars, the virtual event will take place on May 10 at 3PM ET on Broadway.com. Viewers are encouraged to make donations that will benefit the Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund in an effort to replace funds that would have been raised by BCEFA’s annual Easter Bonnet Competition.

Joining the show will be Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, Annaleigh Ashford, Linda Benanti, Denée Benton, Liz Callaway, Miguel Cervantes, Linda Cho, Jenn Colella, Lilli Cooper, Eddie Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Leah C. Gardiner, Ann Harada, Jennifer Holliday, Robyn Hurder, Sheryl Kaller, Ryan Kasprzak, Kylie Kuioka, Michael McElroy, Bonnie Milligan, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Anisha Nagarajan, Manu Narayan, Greg Anthony Rassen, Amanda Spooner, Lexi Underwood, Jason Williams, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Shahadi Wright Joseph. The shows joining the lineup include Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Sing Street.

They join the previously announced guests, including Celia Keenan-Bolger, Kate Baldwin, Jenni Barber, Laura Benanti, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Chuck Cooper, Claybourne Elder, Eden Espinosa, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, Celia Rose Gooding, Molly Griggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Judy Kaye, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Alexis Michelle, Vanessa Williams, Betsy Wolfe and LaChanze and shows like Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Diana, Mean Girls, Girl from the North Country, Six and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Broadway Does Mother’s Day is presented in partnership with Broadway.com and Seniorly.com. With Megan Loughran and Stanley Bahorek as executive producers, it is directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), features music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), and is produced by Stephanie Cowan, Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields and Paul Wontorek alongside general manager Kyle Bonder.