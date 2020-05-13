Watch Rachel Tucker, Kerry Ellis & More West End Wicked Alums Sing 'For Good'

No one's going to bring them down! A whopping 23 West End performers who have played Elphaba or Glinda in the smash hit musical Wicked have united to perform a stunning rendition of "For Good." We spot Come From Away vlogger Rachel Tucker and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Kerry Ellis among the talented group! Viewers are encouraged to support the Make a Difference Trust Covid 19 Emergency Appeal Fund, whichs assists those in the theater community suffering hardship due to the coronavirus crisis. Those interested in donating can either text SUPPORT to 70111 or get more info here.