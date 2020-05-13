Lin-Manuel Miranda Recruited for Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery

May 12 was a bit of a day for Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hamilton fans everywhere: the news broke that Disney's previously announced filmed performance of the musical's original Broadway cast will be available to view on Disney+ on July 3. When NYC & Company announced the formation of the Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery, Miranda was tapped to join.

Miranda has been recruited to assist in offering his theater industry insight to help revive New York City's tourist trade once coronavirus pandemic restrictions lift. The coalition will also include Ellen Flutter of the Natural History Museum, Thelma Golden of the Studio Museum of Harlem, Danny Meyer of Shake Shack and Peter Ward of Hotel Union.

As previously reported, all Broadway productions will now stay on hold—and will offer refunds and exchanges—through September 6. An official return date has not yet been announced.

Miranda recently shared he was working on Netflix's Tick, Tick...BOOM! movie, starring Tony winner Andrew Garfield, when New York City started closing down businesses. "We can't wait to get back to work," he said The Tony winner and his family also recently established the #RaiseUp campaign, a collection of auctions and sweepstakes to benefit the Hispanic Federation in their efforts to raise essential funds for immigrant communities impacted by COVID-19. Learn more here.