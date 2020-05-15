Washington, D.C. Run of Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop Postponed to 2021

D.C. fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Michael R. Jackson's buzzy musical A Strange Loop. The Washington Post has reported that the previously scheduled fall engagement at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre has been postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis. Exact dates will be announced at later.

After premiering at Playwrights Horizons, the Woolly Mammoth run was announced with an eye for a Broadway future. Directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop's off-Broadway cast included Lucille Lortel Award winner Larry Owens, Lucille Lortel Award winner John-Andrew Morrison, Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson Jr., L. Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles and Jason Veasey.

A Strange Loop explores the thoughts of Usher (played off-Broadway by Larry Owens), a black, queer writer working as a Broadway usher while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer working as a Broadway usher while writing his original musical.

A Strange Loop recently garnered the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical has also earned five Outer Critics Circle Award Honors, two Lucille Lortel Awards and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical.