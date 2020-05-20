Sponsored
New Short-Form Series Royalties, Co-Created by and Starring Darren Criss, Heads to Quibi

by Lindsey Sullivan • May 20, 2020
Hollywood's Darren Criss is slated for another series. Royalties, starring, co-written and co-produced by Criss, is scheduled to premiere on June 1 on the short-form streaming service Quibi. He announced the premiere of his "zany little love note to the plight of songwriters" on Twitter.

Royalties stars Criss and Kether Donohue as a songwriting duo. Each episode features celebrity guests playing fictitious music stars. Clueless director Amy Heckerling is at the helm of the series, which is co-written and co-produced by Nick and Matt Lang.

Criss appeared on Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He won legions of fans for his turn as Blaine Anderson on Glee and earned an Emmy Award for his performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. As previously reported, he had been scheduled to return to Broadway for the revival of American Buffalo alongside Tony winner Laurence Fishburne and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell prior to the announcement of the Broadway shutdown, which has since been extended.

Watch the fun teaser as Criss and the cast debate what "Quibi" is below!

