See Darren Criss Make Hits in the Trailer for the New Quibi Series Royalties

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 26, 2020
Darren Criss & Kether Donohue

As previously announced, Darren Criss is set to star in the new Quibi series Royalties beginning on June 1. The trailer for the short-form series, which stars Criss and Kether Donohue as a songwriting duo, has arrived. Directed by Amy Heckerling, each episode of Royalties features celebrity guests playing fictitious music stars with insane demands. From the looks of the trailer, viewers can also expect appearances from Broadway alums John Stamos and Sabrina Carpenter as well as from Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher. Gear up for your new favorite series with the fun trailer below!

Star Files

Sabrina Carpenter

Darren Criss

Jordan Fisher

