Ryan Murphy Reveals He Has the Rights to Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart & The Destiny of Me

As previously reported, playwright, author, outspoken AIDS activist and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Larry Kramer died on May 27. In a heartfelt tribute, Ryan Murphy, who directed the Emmy-winning HBO film adaptation of Kramer's The Normal Heart, shared some good news. "I recently bought the stage rights to do The Normal Heart and The Destiny of Me in rep on Broadway," Murphy wrote.

The Normal Heart and The Destiny of Me are Kramer's semi-autobiographical plays set during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York City. The Normal Heart premiered off-Broadway in 1985 at the Public Theater. The Normal Heart's first-ever Broadway mounting in 2011 won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. The Destiny of Me, its sequel, premiered off-Broadway at the Circle Repertory Company in 1992 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

It's no secret that Murphy is a champion of Broadway. As previously reported, he shared that The Prom film may still arrive on Netflix this year. Murphy has also previously announced plans to turn the iconic 1975 Broadway musical A Chorus Line, which was previously adapted into a 1985 film, into a 10-part miniseries. His hit television shows, including Hollywood, Pose, American Horror Story, The Politician, Glee and more, feature many stage talents. Murphy garnered a 2019 Tony Award for producing last year's Best Play Revival winner The Boys in the Band, starring Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins and Charlie Carver. He also was a producer of the 2016 revival of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night.

Broadway may still be shut down, but Murphy is looking to the future for these groundbreaking works.