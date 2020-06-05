Sponsored
The Cast of Ain't Too Proud Sings Out Powerful Message with 'I Wish It Would Rain'

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 5, 2020

The Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud, including stars Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy and Matt Manuel, came together to deliver a moving tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement with a performance of  The Temptations hit "I Wish It Would Rain." "Outside, the world was exploding," Walker reads from Dominique Morisseau's script in the video. "Inside, so were we." The video ends with a slate that reads, "Black Lives Matter." The cast is among many members of the Broadway community expressing anguish, grief aand outrage following the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have been sparked nationwide. Watch the powerful video below.

