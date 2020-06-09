The Shubert Foundation Awards $32 Million in 2020 Grants to Support 560 Nonprofit Arts Organizations

Aaron Tveit and the cast of 'Company' at Barrington Stage in 2017 (Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the shutdown of Broadway, off-Broadway and theaters across the United States, The Shubert Foundation has awarded a total of $32 million in 2020 grants to 560 not-for-profit performing arts organizations. Ranging from $10,000 to $325,000 each, the grants benefit a broad spectrum of arts organizations, from large to small, covering a wide range of locations across the country.

The nonprofit arts organizations include American Repertory Theatre ($250,000), Arena Stage ($325,000), Ars Nova ($70,000), Barrington Stage Company ($90,000), Classic Stage Company ($75,000), Huntington Theatre Company ($170,000) and more.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the field, creating the greatest need in the history of the foundation," said Shubert Foundation President Diana Phillips in a statement. "We hope that the general operating support the foundation provides will be particularly meaningful at this uniquely difficult time.”

The Shubert Foundation is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to unrestricted funding of nonprofit theaters, dance companies, professional theater training programs and related service agencies. The foundation continues its longstanding practice of providing help in the form of general operating support, based on the belief that talented artists and administrators are best able to decide how to use the funds provided.

The Shubert Foundation, Inc. was established in 1945 by Lee and J.J. Shubert, in memory of their brother Sam. Since the establishment of the Shubert Foundation grants program in 1977, over $505 million has been awarded to not-for-profit arts organizations throughout the United States.