You Don't Have to Be Neighbors with Brian Stokes Mitchell to Watch Him Perform This Amazing Medley

As Broadway fans know, Brian Stokes Mitchell has lent his voice to bringing positivity during the coronavirus crisis. The Tony winner, who is also chairman of The Actors Fund, treated viewers to three numbers, including the Man of La Mancha favorite "The Impossible Dream," "Some Other Time" from On the Town and "How Glory Goes" from Floyd Collins. The moving medley is part of Memorial For Us All, a weekly tribute to those who have passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic presented by New York City artists and Lincoln Center. Watch Mitchell's incredible performance, and feel free to submit the name of a loved one you would like to be honored here.