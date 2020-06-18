Danny Burstein Wins Drama League Award; Moulin Rouge!, The Inheritance & More Triumph

Six-time Tony nominee and Moulin Rouge! standout Danny Burstein was named the winner of the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award on June 18. Burstein's triumph was announced along with winners in the Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical and Outstanding Revival of a Musical categories—which went to The Inheritance, A Soldier's Play, Moulin Rouge! and Little Shop of Horrors, respectively.

In addition to dazzling audiences as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge!, Burstein received Tony nods for Fiddler on the Roof, The Drowsy Chaperone, Follies, Golden Boy and South Pacific. His other Broadway credits include The Snow Geese, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, A Class Act, Titanic, Company, My Fair Lady and many more. He is married to three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker.

As previously announced, 2020 Special Recognition Award Recipients include Company director Marianne Elliott as the recipient of the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, and the late Terrence McNally as the recipient of the Unique Contribution to Theater Award. Tom Kirdahy will accept on behalf of McNally, who died at the age of 81 on March 24 due to complications from COVID-19.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, the Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community—specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.

The full list of 2020 Drama League Award winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.

Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play

Cambodian Rock Band

Dana H.

Grand Horizons

The Hot Wing King

*The Inheritance

The Michaels

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

One in Two

Sea Wall/A Life

Seared

Slave Play

Stew



Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play

Betrayal

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Fires in the Mirror

Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune

Judgment Day

Medea

Native Son

The Rose Tattoo

*A Soldier's Play

The Woman in Black



Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical

Girl From the North Country

Jagged Little Pill

*Moulin Rouge!

Octet

The Secret Life of Bees

Sing Street

Six

Soft Power

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical

Enter Laughing

*Little Shop of Horrors

Rock of Ages

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

West Side Story



Nominees for the Distinguished Performance Award

David Acton, The Woman in Black

Jeffrey Bean, Dublin Carol

Ato Blankson-Wood, The Rolling Stone and Slave Play

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Danielle Brooks, Much Ado About Nothing

*Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Rose Byrne, Medea

Len Cariou, Harry Townsend's Last Stand

Patrice Johnson Chevannes, runboyrun & In Old Age

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Kate del Castillo, the way she spoke

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza, Seared

Francesca Faridany, The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Halley Feiffer, The Pain of My Belligerence

Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas

Annie Golden, Broadway Bounty Hunter

Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Where We Stand

David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Kathryn Hunter, Timon of Athens

Galen Ryan Kane, Native Son

Brittney Mack, Six

April Matthis, Toni Stone

Susannah Millonzi, The Crucible

Kate Mulgrew, The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Joe Ngo, Cambodian Rock Band

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Brenock O'Connor, Sing Street

Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

Ben Porter, The Woman in Black

Isaac Powell, West Side Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Height of the Storm

Elizabeth Rodriguez, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Michael Shannon, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Marisa Tomei, The Rose Tattoo

Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Michael Urie, Grand Horizons

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror

Portia, Stew



The Drama League also acknowledges previous recipients who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated again.

Harvey Fierstein, Bella Bella

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune