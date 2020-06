Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda know the Hamilton creator and Freestyle Love Supreme co-creator is always good for a rhyme. On June 23, he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was up for the challenge of rapping about random objects. Miranda got creative freestyling about everything from face masks to Honey Nut Cheerios to canceled vacations to Hamilton's eagerly anticipated Disney+ release. Enjoy the shenanigans below!