See Phillipa Soo & the Original Cast of Hamilton Reunite to Perform 'Helpless'

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 29, 2020

Hamilton's eagerly anticipated film premiere is coming up on July 3, and the original Broadway cast is getting hyped up. As Broadway.com fans know, former vlogger Leslie Odom Jr. is looking back at his 2016 vlog with fresh insight. On June 26, Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original Broadway cast members performed "Helpless" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the help of The Roots and some household objects. Look for Tony winners Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more! Check it out below.

