Hamilton fans likely had multiple viewings of the new movie over the holiday weekend, and "Weird Al" Yankovic appears to be no exception. With Lin-Manuel Miranda's enthusiastic blessing, the master of parody created the "Hamilton Polka" in 2018; the accordion-heavy medley offers songs from the blockbuster hit with an unmistakable "Weird Al" spin. Now Yankovic has layered his polka-centric medley over newly released clips from the film. Enjoy the video below!