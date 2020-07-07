Tony Winner Anaïs Mitchell to Release Book About the Making of Hadestown

Anaïs Mitchell, who won a 2019 Tony Award for creating Hadestown's score, is releasing a book about her creative process. Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown will take readers inside Mitchell's more than decades-long journey of building the musical from the ground up, detailing her inspiration and breaking down the show's lyrics. The book is available for pre-order and officially comes out on October 6.

Hadestown marked songwriter Mitchell's Broadway debut. She was also nominated for a 2019 Tony Award in the category of Best Book of a Musical. Prior to Broadway, Mitchell nabbed a 2017 Lucille Lortel Award nomination for her work on Hadestown's off-Broadway debut.

Though Broadway still remains shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Walter Kerr Theatre is the home of Hadestown. Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Mitchell and direction by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, the show intertwines two mythic tales—young dreamers Orpheus (Reeve Carney) and Eurydice (Eva Noblezada) as well as King Hades (Patrick Page) and his wife Persephone (Amber Gray)—on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

At the 73rd Tony Awards, Hadestown received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical and Best Sound Design of a Musical.