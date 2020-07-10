Sponsored
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their First Child

Broadway Babies
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 10, 2020
Justin Mikita & Jesse Tyler Ferguson
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are parents. Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita was born on July 7, according to People.

"The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three," a representative for the couple told People.

Ferguson, who is slated to return to Broadway in spring 2021 in Take Me Out, is a New York theater veteran whose Broadway credits include Fully Committed, On the Town and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He recently participated in a reading of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on Broadway.com. He has earned five Emmy nominations for his turn as Mitchell Pritchett on ABC's Modern Family.

Mikita is a lawyer who has produced Broadway productions including Torch Song, Oklahoma! and The Inheritance

The couple was married in 2013.

