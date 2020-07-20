Sponsored
Watch Megan Hilty, Shoshana Bean & Katharine McPhee's Epic Andrew Lloyd Webber Mash-Up

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 20, 2020
Megan Hilty, Shoshana Bean & Katharine McPhee

As part of the virtual benefit event AIDS Walk: Live at Home, Broadway faves Megan Hilty, Shoshana Bean and Katharine McPhee united for a mash-up of some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved songs; the famous medley has been performed before by some of the greats, including the epic performance at Carnegie Hall from Audra McDonald, Marin Mazzie and Judy Kuhn. Hilty, who appeared in Wicked with Bean and Smash with McPhee, treated viewers to "Love Changes Everything" from Aspects of Love. McPhee took on "Unexpected Song" from Song and Dance. Bean performed "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from Jesus Christ Superstar. Though they're three different songs from different musicals, what happens when they come together is pure musical theater magic. Watch below!

