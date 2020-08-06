Watch the August Episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, Featuring Daveed Diggs & More

The newest episode of the monthly series Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is here! Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, and powered by Broadway.com, the August episode is available to view below as well as across the country throughout the month and in New York City on August 9 at 6:00PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this month:

Remembering Nick Cordero, a Broadway star who lost his fight against COVID-19 in July. He made a name for himself in Bullets Over Broadway, which earned him a Tony nomination, and also starred in Waitress and A Bronx Tale .

which earned him a Tony nomination, and also starred in and . Bobby Conte Thornton burst onto Broadway in 2016 when he starred in A Bronx Tale , a musical based on Chazz Palminteri’s one-man show and movie. Watch a chat with both stars about the legacy Cordero leaves and what made him such a special person.

, a musical based on Chazz Palminteri’s one-man show and movie. Watch a chat with both stars about the legacy Cordero leaves and what made him such a special person. Hamilton is making headlines again, this time on Disney+. The film can now reach audiences who might never have otherwise seen the musical. We talk with the stars of the original cast.

is making headlines again, this time on Disney+. The film can now reach audiences who might never have otherwise seen the musical. We talk with the stars of the original cast. Back when the original cast of Hamilton was still on Broadway, we interviewed Daveed Diggs about his portrayal of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson and his Broadway experience.

was still on Broadway, we interviewed Daveed Diggs about his portrayal of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson and his Broadway experience. Carleigh Bettiol discusses her time in Hamilton and how the choreography got her into the best shape of her life.

and how the choreography got her into the best shape of her life. We Are Freestyle Love Supreme , a 15-year retrospective of the hilarious hip-hop and improv group, premiered on Hulu on July 17. Watch an exclusive performance from two of the group’s members, Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft and Reina Fire.

, a 15-year retrospective of the hilarious hip-hop and improv group, premiered on Hulu on July 17. Watch an exclusive performance from two of the group’s members, Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft and Reina Fire. Rob McClure should be starring in Mrs. Doubtfire right now, but three days after previews began, Broadway shut down. Instead of performing for sold-out crowds, he is riding out the pandemic at home with his family.

right now, but three days after previews began, Broadway shut down. Instead of performing for sold-out crowds, he is riding out the pandemic at home with his family. As America struggles with rising COVID-19 cases, South Korea is beginning to return to normal. We talked to the director of the South Korean production of Rent, Andy Señor Jr., about how they’re safely bringing back live theater.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the full episode below!