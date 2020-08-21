Magic To Do! A Six-Person, Open Air Production of Pippin Will Play London

Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson's hit musical Pippin is getting a new production across the pond! London's outdoor Garden Theatre at The Eagle will present the staging, which will feature six performers. Directed by Steven Dexter, the show will run from September 8 through September 20. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all audience members must wear face masks or coverings throughout the performances. Social distancing will be in place with seat allocations by the theater's staff.

The cast will feature Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as the Leading Player, Ryan Anderson (Bat Out of Hell) as Pippin, Tanisha-Mae Brown as Catherine, Joanne Clifton as Fastrada and Bertha, Harry Francis as Lewis and Theo and Dan Krikler as Charles.

"My take on the show—which I have been lucky to direct twice before at drama schools—is told by a group of hippie travelers," director Dexter said in a statement. "A huge thank you to Stephen Schwartz and David Hirson (son of book writer Roger O. Hirson) for embracing this approach and granting us the rights for a new version of Pippin with a cast of six players.”

Head here for more info.