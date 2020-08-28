Christina Aguilera Revisits the Mulan Song 'Reflection' Ahead of the Live-Action Movie Release

Fans who were surprised to learn that the upcoming live-action Mulan film would not be a musical like the original animated film are in for a treat. Christina Aguilera, who sang "Reflection" for the 1998 movie, has revisited the song for the new film's premiere. As previously reported, the big screen premiere date was continuously delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, so the action-packed movie will be available for $29.99 on Disney+ beginning on September 4. Enjoy Aguilera's signature sound and some eye-popping shots from Mulan in the music video below.