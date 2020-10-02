Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Dream the Impossible Dream with This First Listen to Josh Groban's New Album Harmony

First Listen
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 2, 2020
Josh Groban
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

As previously announced, Josh Groban is releasing a new album called Harmony. He's also taking fans on a virtual concert “tour” this fall with three livestreamed concerts. Harmony's official release date is November 20. The album includes duets with Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. on the song "Shape Of My Heart" and Sara Bareilles, who joins Groban in performing Joni Mitchell 's "Both Sides Now." Groban also tackles "The Impossible Dream" (not from an Upper West Side window, à la Brian Stokes Mitchell) from Man of La Mancha. Get a first listen below!

Bonus Groban content: watch his interview with Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Fix below!

View Comments

Star Files

Josh Groban

Articles Trending Now

  1. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
  2. Tony Winner Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Tina Fey Comedy Series Girls5eva
  3. Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Aaron Tveit & More Board New Music Comedy Series
Back to Top