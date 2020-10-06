Odds & Ends: Sabrina Carpenter to Star in Alice in Wonderland Movie Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Sabrina Carpenter to Star in Alice in Wonderland Reimagining

Sabrina Carpenter, who made her Broadway debut as Cady Heron in Mean Girls just two days before the Broadway shutdown and starred alongside Dear Evan Hansen's Jordan Fisher in the feel-good film Work It, is headed to Wonderland. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will produce and star in a musical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland for Netflix. This contemporary take on Lewis Carroll's classic story is set against the backdrop of a music festival called "Wonderland." Details to come!

Watch the Fantastical Trailer for Jingle Jangle

Christmas has come early! The trailer for Jingle Jangle, the Christmas movie musical starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose and Madalen Mills, has arrived. Whitaker plays legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, whose trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation. Get in the holiday spirit with the trailer below, and watch the film on Netflix beginning on November 13!

Paddy Considine Tapped for Game of Thrones Prequel Series

Tony and Olivier Award nominee Paddy Considine has been crowned king! Vulture reports that he will play the role of King Viserys Targaryen in HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. The show takes place a whopping 300 years before the events of the popular series, which had its finale in May 2019. Additional casting and a production timeline will be announced later.

Watch Charlie Carver Interview Mart Crowley

The Boys in the Band has been on Netflix since September 30, but did you know that there is an incredible bonus featurette that goes with it? The Boys in the Band: Something Personal includes valuable insight from late playwright Mart Crowley as well as some fun moments with stars like Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Robin De Jesús and more. Charlie Carver also interviews Crowley about how The Boys in the Band's takeaways have spanned generations. Check out the sweet sit-down below!

Michael Balogun Replaces Giles Terera in Death of England: Delroy

Olivier winner Giles Terera will no longer be appearing in the previously announced production of Death of England: Delroy following emergency surgery. The National Theatre reports that he is recovering well, and the issue was not COVID-19 related. He will require a recuperation period of six weeks. As a result, Michael Balogun will now play the role of Delroy in Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' new play, which will begin socially distant performances in the Olivier Theatre on October 21 and run through November 28.

Playwright Larissa FastHorse Among 2020 MacArthur Fellows

The MacArthur Foundation has announced its 2020 class of MacArthur Fellows. The fellowship, often referred to as the “genius grant,” awards each fellow $625,000 over the span of five years for professional pursuits. Playwright Larissa FastHorse, a dual citizen of the Sicangu Lakota Nation and the United States, is among this year's recipients. She has written plays that center on the contemporary Indigenous experience in the U.S. She is joined by a group of visual artists, scientists, legal scholars and writers. The list of awardees can be found here.

P.S. The Actors Fund is partnering with Mount Sinai to offer free flu shots for those in the entertainment industry who are uninsured. Schedule an appointment here.