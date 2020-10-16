Brian Conley to Play Ebenezer Scrooge in the West End's A Christmas Carol This Season

London audiences are going to be feeling tidings of comfort and joy this holiday season because Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent's A Christmas Carol is coming back to the stage. Olivier nominee Brian Conley will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this staged concert at the West End's Dominion Theatre. The limited engagement will run from December 7, 2020 to January 2, 2021. Shaun Kerrison is set to direct.

Based on the Charles Dickens classic, this A Christmas Carol first premiered in 1994 at New York’s Paramount Theatre and ran for a decade at Madison Square Garden.

Conley has appeared on the West End stage in Me and My Girl, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hairspray, Oliver!, The Music Man, Barnum and Jolson, which earned him an Olivier Award nomination. In 1995, he received the prestigious National Television Award for Most Popular Comedy Performer.

Covid safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Dominion Theatre. The production is also offering 900 free tickets to key workers and their families.

This production of A Christmas Carol is not to be confused with Jack Thorne's adaptation, which recently announced it will be livstreaming from London's Old Vic Theater this season prior to returning to Broadway next year.

The new musical The Prince of Egypt, which was playing at the Old Dominion Theater at the time of the theater shutdown, will resume its run in the spring 2021 pending U.K. government advice.