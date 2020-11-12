West Side Story Leading Man Isaac Powell Joins Dear Evan Hansen Movie

Something's coming, something good! Isaac Powell, who was wowing audiences as Tony in Ivo van Hove's innovative West Side Story revival ahead of the Broadway shutdown, will make his feature film debut in Universal's upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie adaptation. Deadline reports that the young talent will play high school jock Rhys.

The cast of the eagerly anticipated Dear Evan Hansen movie will include Tony winner Ben Platt in the title role, Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Heidi Hansen, six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck and Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy.

Still a hit at the Music Box Theatre at the time of the Broadway shutdown, the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Filmmaker Stephen Chbosky will direct, with Levenson writing the screenplay.

In addition to West Side Story, Powell has also been seen on Broadway in Once On This Island.