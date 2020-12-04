See Dan Stevens, Judi Dench & More in New Trailer for Upcoming Blithe Spirit Movie

The new film adaptation of Noël Coward's classic comedy Blithe Spirit just released a hauntingly hilarious new trailer. Starring Dan Stevens, who was set to appear in Hangmen prior to the Broadway shutdown that forced the show to announce it won't be returning, and Tony and Oscar winner Judi Dench, Blithe Spirit also features screen stars Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann. Originally announced to hit theaters in May 2020, the release date has been pushed back and will now premiere in the U.S. on February 19, 2021 following a U.K. premiere on January 15. Telling the story of Charles (Stevens) and his wife, Ruth (Fisher), who invite their friends the Bradmans over for a séance with local clairvoyant Madame Arcati (Dench), Blithe Spirit tells what happens when the ghost of Charles' first wife, Elvira (Mann), is summoned and overstays her welcome. The play first appeared on Broadway at the Booth Theatre in 1941 and has since been revived three times, most recently in 2009 when Angela Lansbury earned a Tony Award for her performance as Madame Arcati. Get a peek at the new adaptation by watching the fresh trailer below!