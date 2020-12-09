Sponsored
See Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose Perform a Bonus Song from Jingle Jangle

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 9, 2020
Anika Noni Rose in "Jingle Jangle"
(Photo: Netflix)

This is one way to get into the holiday spirit! The recently released movie musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey boasts a starry cast that includes Tony winners Anika Noni Rose and Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key and more. Now that the film is streaming on Netflix, Jingle Jangle's writer/director David E. Talbert is sharing a music video for the bonus track "With Love," which was written by Philip Lawrence, Michael Diskint, Davy Nathan, Krysta Youngs and Julia Ross. “I’m a huge fan of Anika’s from her award-winning work on Broadway to her groundbreaking lead as a Disney princess," Talbert said in a statement. "[I] was so excited to work with her in my film that I shot a bonus song in hopes that we’d figure out a way to share it with the world and showcase her otherworldly vocals.” Check out the video below!

 

 

 

