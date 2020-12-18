Learn How This Trio Put a Hadestown Spin on Holiday Classics on Broadway Profiles

Like the December episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, this new Christmas album is sure to help audiences get into the holiday spirit. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the latest installment includes a catch-up with Hadestown Fates Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad. The trio has released a new album of 14 holiday classics via Sing It Again Records and Broadway Records called If the Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album. The record, which features vocals by Hadestown stars André De Shields, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, was produced during the pandemic with some vocals recorded remotely and some in studio sessions. "When we got together and were back in the booth, it didn't take long for us to find our harmonic groove together again," Blackman said of reuniting with the Hadestown cast. Get the story below and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program.