Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Learn How This Trio Put a Hadestown Spin on Holiday Classics on Broadway Profiles

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 18, 2020
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Jewelle Blackman & Kay Trinidad
(Photo courtesy of Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer & Kay Trinidad)

Like the December episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, this new Christmas album is sure to help audiences get into the holiday spirit. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the latest installment includes a catch-up with Hadestown Fates Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad. The trio has released a new album of 14 holiday classics via Sing It Again Records and Broadway Records called If the Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album. The record, which features vocals by Hadestown stars André De Shields, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, was produced during the pandemic with some vocals recorded remotely and some in studio sessions. "When we got together and were back in the booth, it didn't take long for us to find our harmonic groove together again," Blackman said of reuniting with the Hadestown cast. Get the story below and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program.

View Comments

Related Shows

Hadestown

from $69.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
  2. Score Costumes Worn by from Hugh Jackman, Bernadette Peters & More in Holiday Auction Benefit
  3. Disney Announces New Movie Encanto with Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Prequel to The Lion King & More
Back to Top