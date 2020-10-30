Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Ari'el Stachel Joins Olivia Wilde’s Starry Don’t Worry Darling Film & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Ari'el Stachel Joins Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh & More

Ari'el Stachel, who wowed audiences on Broadway in his Tony-winning debut in The Band's Visit, has an exciting new gig! According to Deadline, he has joined the star-studded cast of the New Line thriller Don’t Worry Darling, helmed by Olivia Wilde. The film's cast also includes Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Tim Simons, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan and Wilde in a supporting role. Don’t Worry Darling, written by Katie Silberman, is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

Dawn French to Take the London Palladium Stage

Writer, actor and comedian Dawn French will be live in conversation at the London Palladium on November 30 to celebrate the publication of her latest novel Because of You, her first novel in five years. French will offer stories of her life both on screen and behind the scenes. She has appeared in shows like French and Saunders, The Vicar of Dibley and Jam and Jerusalem. Head here for tickets and here for COVID-19-related FAQs.

A Halloween Treat for Beetlejuice Fans

Eddie Perfect, the Tony-nominated composer/lyricist has released Beetlejuice – The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! via Ghostlight Records. Perfect resurrects his original demo recordings for the show's haunting, hilarious score, including the lively opener “The Whole Being Dead Thing” and the cut song “Mama Would.” The album is accompanied by track-by-track commentary from Perfect available on Spotify and YouTube. Get the spooky party started!

I Put A Spell On You Recording Released

Fans can now listen to Jay Armstrong Johnson, Gavin Creel, Todrick Hall, Robyn Hurder, Eva Noblezada, Will Swenson and more on the new album I Put A Spell On You from Broadway Records. Expanded from the annual concert-meets-party conceived by Johnson, the recording is available just in time to celebrate Halloween. Proceeds from both the album and the Hocus Pocus-inspired livestream will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album Tracklist Revealed

Hadestown Fates Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad will release a new album of 14 holiday classics on November 20. Sing It Again Records and Broadway Records have announced the song list for the recording—as well as the names of some fellow Hadestown talents who will also showcase their vocals. Preoorder If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album, and check out the track list below:



“Thank God It’s Christmas”

“Sleigh Ride”

“Come Healing” featuring Patrick Page

“Song of the Magi” featuring Jewelle Blackman

“Lo, How A Rose E’er Blooming”

“Purple Snowflakes” featuring Kay Trinidad

“Blue Christmas” featuring André De Shields

“Winter Song” featuring Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

“Gift for an Angel” featuring Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer

“Someday at Christmas”

“The Longest Winter” by Amber Gray

“8 Days (of Hanukkah)”

“’Twas The Night”

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”