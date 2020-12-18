Rise Up! Hamilton Announces West End Return in May 2021

Are you willing to wait for it? Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning Hamilton will return to the West End's Victoria Palace Theatre on May 15, 2021. The musical opened in London in December 2017 and earned four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. Hamilton has been closed since March when it shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

At the time performances were paused, Karl Queensborough led the company as Alexander Hamilton with Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaon Burr. The cast also starred Allyson Ava-Brown as Angelica Schuyler, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Jason Pennycooke as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Carl Spencer as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler, and Gavin Spokes as King George.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Miranda, Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The Broadway production won 11 Tony Awards in 2016.