Stronger Than Yesterday! & Juliet Plans West End Return in May

London
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 6, 2021
Cassidy Janson, Miriam-Teak Lee and Melanie La Barrie in "& Juliet"
(Photo: Johan Persson)

The Olivier-nominated musical & Juliet has its eyes on a West End return. According to a tweet from the hit show's account, it's aiming to resume performances beginning on May 28 at the Shaftesbury Theatre, assuming "that social distancing is relaxed." & Juliet has been closed since March when it shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

A feminist reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, the new musical was recognized with nine 2020 Olivier Award nominations. Stars Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson and David Bedella received Olivier Awards for their performances in the show.

Featuring a book by David West Read and some of the biggest pop anthems of the last 30 years penned by Max Martin, the musical sees Juliet getting over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. Featured in the musical are songs from Martin's pop hit catalogue, including "Baby One More Time," "Everybody," "Love Me Like You Do" and "I Can’t Feel My Face."

