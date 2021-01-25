Odds & Ends: Original Rent Stars Reunite for the Musical's 25th Anniversary & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

New York Theatre Workshop's Gala to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Rent

New York Theatre Workshop is honoring the Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning Rent at its annual gala to celebrate the 25th anniversary since the hit musical first premiered at NYTW. 25 Years of Rent: Measured in Love's virtual event will premiere on March 2 at 8PM EST and will remain available to stream through March 6. The gala will reunite original Rent cast members Gilles Chiasson, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Rodney Hicks, Idina Menzel, Aiko Nakasone, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Byron Utley. Other performers include Sebastian Arcelus, Brandon Victor Dixon, Neil Patrick Harris, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eva Noblezada, Ben Platt, Billy Porter and more. Andy Señor Jr. will direct the evening with musical supervision by Stephen Oremus. Tickets for the gala are now available.

Alan Cumming Joins Season Two of Prodigal Son

Tony winner Alan Cumming will star in the upcoming second season of Fox’s serial killer thriller Prodigal Son. Cumming will play Simon Hoxley, one of the most celebrated criminal profilers in the world. As previously announced, Christian Borle, Michael Potts and Catherine Zeta-Jones are also set to have recurring roles in the show, which is headlined by Michael Sheen and Tom Payne. Prodigal Son airs on Tuesdays at 9PM ET on Fox.

See Shereen Pimentel & Rodney Ingram Sing Out Candide's 'Make Our Gardens Grow'

West Side Story star Shereen Pimentel and formerThe Phantom of the Opera standout Rodney Ingram have teamed up with musician and conductor Jeremy Robin Lyons for a cover of "Make Our Gardens Grow" from Candide. The virtual choir features several orchestra and band members from Broadway as well as ASL interpretations by John McGinty and Alexandria Wailes. Watch them in the video below.

Drama League Announces Online Workshop Series

The Drama League has announced The Essentials, a series of workshops and seminars developed to explore best practices for stage directors and theatermakers. After several seasons of workshops at the Drama League Theater Center in Tribeca, this in-person series moves online starting on February 5. Four online workshop classes, each consisting of two separate sessions over two days, will cover topics ranging from text analysis to branding strategy for artists and more. Sessions will be hosted by nationally renowned practitioners within the Drama League and across the industry, including Stelian-Shanks, Nilan, Emily Lyon, Sarah Wansley and more. Head here to register.

Hercules Nabs 2020 Design Achievement Award

Yes, indeed! The celebrated 2019 Public Works staging of Hercules, which played at Central Park's Delacorte Theater, has garnered a 2020 Design Achievement Award from Live Design. Tyler Micoleau, the show's lighting designer, triumphed in the Musical category and is known for his Tony-winning lighting design for The Band's Visit. Lighting designer Cat Tate Starmer was also awarded for her work on Alley Theatre's production of 1984.