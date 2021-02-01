Broadway's Ariana DeBose Tapped for Space Thriller Film ISS

The Prom and West Side Story film star Ariana DeBose has her next project lined up. The Tony nominee is set to play Kira Foster, a promising biological engineer, in director Gabriela Cowperthwaite's forthcoming space thriller ISS, according to Deadline.

The cast of ISS also includes Chris Messina and Pilou Asbaek as well as Tony winner John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin and Masha Mashkova. The story, written by Nick Shafir, follows six astronauts living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the actions they take after receiving distressing information from Earth that threatens their missions and their lives.

Most recently seen on Netflix as Alyssa Greene in the small screen adaptation of The Prom, DeBose earned a featured actress Tony nomination for her turn as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. A two-time Broadway.com vlogger, DeBose's Broadway credits also include Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Pippin, Motown The Musical and Bring It On. She stars as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, now set to hit cinemas on December 10, 2021.