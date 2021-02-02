Hamilton, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Among NAACP Image Award Nominees

Click, boom! The nominees for the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards were announced on February 2, and many Broadway names were recognized. The winners will be revealed during a live TV special airing on BET on March 27. The ceremony honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film. It also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Voting is now open through March 5 to determine the winners.

Hamilton on Disney+ earned a nod for Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special. The show's original Broadway cast members and Tony winners Leslie Odom, Jr. and Daveed Diggs also got nominations for their performances as Aaron Burr and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, respectively. Creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda garnered a nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special.

Viola Davis in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Photo: Netflix)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom received a nomination for Outstanding Motion Picture alongside One Night In Miami, Da 5 Bloods, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and Bad Boys For Life. The Netflix adaptation of the August Wilson play also garnered nods for George C. Wolfe's directing as well as for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album and Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture. Two-time Tony winner Viola Davis received a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in the title role. She also received nods for Entertainer of the Year and for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series on ABC's How To Get Away With Murder. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Chadwick Boseman and Taylour Paige all received nods for their performances in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as well.

Other nominees include Tony winner Laurence Fishburne for #FreeRayshawn as well as Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Rashad also received a nom for her voice-over performance in Soul, which received a nomination for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture. 2020 Tony nominee Blair Underwood is nominated for Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

More Broadway alums nominated include Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere, Nnamdi Asomugha for Sylvie’s Love, Jasmine Cephas Jones for #FreeRayshawn, Dawnn Lewis for Star Trek: Lower Decks, Forest Whitaker for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and Angela Bassett for 9-1-1. Tina's Tony-nominated scribe Katori Hall received nods for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television) for her Starz series P-Valley.

Head here for the full list of nominees.