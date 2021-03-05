Sponsored
Get Ready for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella with This New Music Video of Carrie Hope Fletcher

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 5, 2021
Carrie Hope Fletcher
(Photo: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella YouTube)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella musical is in rehearsal, and audiences are getting a preview of what to expect thanks to the just-released music video for the song "I Know I Have a Heart." Featuring Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role, Cinderella has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently set to begin performances on March 19 and open on April 7 at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre. Watch the video below to see Fletcher belt out the soulful tune as she wanders through the empty theater before taking her place center stage.

 

