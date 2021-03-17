Lupita Nyong'o Says She Could Teach a Master Class on Zoom Kissing After Romeo y Julieta

Stage kisses can feel a little awkward—even for Lupita Nyong'o. On the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Oscar winner and Tony nominee dished about figuring out how to capture the sound of a kiss for the Public Theater's audio play Romeo y Julieta with her leading man Juan Castano over Zoom. "I remember me and Juan having really explicit conversations about, 'Who started this kiss? How do we feel about it? Is it a peck? Is it an open mouth kiss? Is it a snog? Is it a French kiss?' We discussed all these things you just wouldn't have to talk about if you had the chance to practice an actual kiss. We had to be creative in that way so we could be telling the same story," she said. "I could teach a whole master class!" Nyongo also discussed her first time playing the role and more. Watch the interview below!