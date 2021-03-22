Sophia Anne Caruso Dishes on Playing a Princess in The School for Good and Evil

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles includes our first in-person interview since the Broadway shutdown last year. Masked up and socially distanced, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek caught up with Sophia Anne Caruso at the Phoenicia Diner in upstate New York. They spoke about Beetlejuice's passionate fan base as well as her new projects, including a lead role in Netflix's movie adaptation of the young adult book series, The School for Good and Evil.

Alex Brightman & Sophia Anne Caruso in Beetlejuice (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

"School for Good and Evil was something I had in the works for awhile," Caruso said about the project, which also features Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. "It tells the story of two girls who are best friends. One of them is a princess, and the other is the outcast—very Lydia-like. But I am not playing that role. I'm playing the princessy one."

Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.