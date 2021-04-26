Odds & Ends: A New In the Heights Trailer Debuts on Oscar Night & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

See Lin-Manuel Miranda & More in the Latest In the Heights Trailer

Another trailer for the upcoming In the Heights film premiered during the Oscars ceremony on April 25. As previously announced, the movie musical is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max as of June 11. Get pumped up to watch the film and spot Lin-Manuel Miranda below!

Tovah Feldshuh to Play Legendary Sex Therapist

Four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh is set to star as Dr. Ruth Westheimer in Mark St. Germain's Becoming Dr. Ruth. California's North Coast Repertory Theatre will present a live production of the show from June 4 through 27. The production will also be streamed from June 9 through July 4. David Ellenstein directs the play, which tells the extraordinary true story of the real-life radio and television sex therapist and her rise to fame. Head here for more information regarding the livestream version.

Check Out the Gripping Trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers

As previously announced, Nine Perfect Strangers, a TV series based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, is headed to Hulu with a starry cast. The first look premiered during the Academy Awards, and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale, Tony nominee Michael Shannon, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy are just a handful of the names featured. Executive produced by Kidman, the series is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort where nine stressed-out city dwellers are hoping to take a path toward better living. Watch the below!

The Line Returns to Streaming, Now Through June 21

Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's The Line is now available to watch on-demand via the. Public Theater's Play Now platform through June 21. First performed live on Zoom on July 8, 2020, the world premiere play was viewed more than 55,000 times in 18 countries during its limited streaming run last summer. The Line is crafted from firsthand interviews with New York City medical first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company includes Tony winner Santino Fontana, Tony nominees Alison Pill and Jamey Sheridan, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Nicholas Pinnock and Lorraine Toussaint.

James Snyder, Lilli Cooper & More Stars Perform 'A Real Nice Clambake'

A slew of Broadway stars perform a musical theater classic. See James Snyder, Lilli Cooper, Lesli Margherita, Natasha Yvette Williams, Beth Malone, Jeanna de Waal, Austin Scott, Caitlin Kinnunen, Nik Walker, Rachel Potter, Laura Osnes, Kate Rockwell sing "A Real Nice Clambake" from Carousel. Enjoy the video below!

P.S. Though he did not take the podium last night, The Father star Anthony Hopkins shared an acceptance speech for his Best Actor Oscar. He also paid tribute to Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Oscar nominee Chadwick Boseman. Watch below.