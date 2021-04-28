Mary Poppins to Fly Back to the West End in August

The Olivier-nominated London revival of Mary Poppins will resume performances at the West End's Prince Edward Theatre on August 7. It was previously announced to return in May, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originally shuttered theaters in March 2020.

Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp will return to their leading roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, respectively. Both Strallen and Stemp earned Olivier nominations for their performances. Full casting will be announced soon.

“Theater is a foundational human need that has roared back following every interruption for thousands of years. My friend Cameron Mackintosh and I believe that has never been truer than now," said Disney Theatricals President Thomas Schumacher in a statement. "There is no better re-entry to theater than Mary Poppins, a tale about the healing power of enchantment and a family made whole. What better time than now to spend an evening at 17 Cherry Tree Lane?”

Mary Poppins features the film's original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, including the classic songs "Jolly Holiday," "Step in Time," "Feed the Birds" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." Co-created by Mackintosh, the musical features a book by Julian Fellowes and new music by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

This revival of Mary Poppins, which originally opened in the West End 14 years ago, is directed by Richard Eyre and features Olivier-winning set and costume designs by Bob Crowley, Olivier-winning choreography by Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Paul Gatehouse and orchestrations by William David Brohn.