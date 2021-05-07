Linzi Hateley to Reprise Olivier-Nominated Role in London's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Linzi Hateley, who received a 1992 Olivier Award nomination for starring in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will return to the musical in the the previously announced West End revival. She will reprise her role as the Narrator at special performances. As previously reported, Alexandra Burke will also play the Narrator. The Laurence Connor-helmed production is set to begin performances at the London Palladium beginning on July 1 and open July 15.

Hately reunites with the previously announced Jason Donovan, who will play the Pharaoh and previously played the title role. Jac Yarrow will play Joseph.

"It was special enough to announce Alexandra Burke recently as the Narrator, but to now have the added bonus of Linzi playing the role at special performances—and to reunite her with Jason Donovan again at the London Palladium—turns Joseph into a dream ticket," producer Michael Harrison said in a statement.

In addition to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hateley's stage credits also include Carrie - The Musical, Oliver!, Les Misérables, Chicago, The Secret Garden, Mamma Mia! and Mary Poppins.