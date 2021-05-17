Feinstein's/54 Below to Reopen in June; Starry Summer Schedule Announced

The popular supper club Feinstein's/54 Below is reopening its doors on June 17 after being closed for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A starry lineup of summer concerts has been announced to kick off the return to the stage.

The opening weekend includes shows from Joe Iconis & George Salazar (June 17 & 18, 20, 22, 23, 24 at 7 PM ET) and Shakina Nayfack on June 17 at 9:45 PM ET. Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Winner Larry Owens will perform his solo show (June 19, July 9 & 31 at 9:45 PM) and Our New York Renaissance! A Celebration in Song! will take place on June 20 at 9:45 PM ET.

June performances will continue with a five-show run from Tony nominee Derrick Baskin from June 29 to July 3 at 7 PM ET. There will be Pride-themed shows from Tony nominee Beth Malone on June 21 at 7 PM ET, Alexis Michelle on June 21 at 9:45 PM ET, Robbie Rozelle on June 24 at 9:45PM ET and Michael Kushner at June 30 at 9:45 PM ET.

Highlights from the July performance schedule include Ryan Scott Oliver on July 6 at 9:45 PM ET, Marilu Henner on July 14 at 7 PM ET, Broadway couple Andy Karl & Orfeh (July 15, 16 & 17 at 7 PM ET), Tony Winner Beth Leavel (July 22 & 23 at 7 PM ET), Christy Altomare on July 22 at 9:45 PM ET, Adam Pascal (July 26 & 27 at 7 PM ET), Jelani Remy on July 27 at 9:45 PM ET, Emily Skinner (July 29-31 at 7 PM ET) and more. Feinstein’s/54 Below’s signature series, Sondheim Unplugged will return on July 25 at 7 PM.

Michael Feinstein will return to the club that bears his name with a two-week run August 24-28 and August 31-September 6 at 7 PM ET.

Other August guests include Tony Winner André De Shields (August 2-7 at 7 PM ET), Liz Callaway (August 8 & 9 at 7 PM ET), Amber Iman (August 10-14 at 7 PM ET), Bonnie Milligan (August 18 & 19 at 9:45 PM ET), Alice Ripley at August 23 at 9:45 PM ET and more.

The end of summer will bring in Sierra Boggess (September 8-11 at 7 PM ET), Write Out Loud on September 13 at 9:45 PM ET, Rachel Bay Jones (September 17 & 18 at 7 PM ET) and more. Additional shows will be added in the coming weeks.

The cabaret and restaurant is owned by Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel and Tom Viertel and is in the basement of Broadway's Studio 54. Opening in June 2012 as 54 Below, the venue changed its name in September 2015 when a creative alliance with performer and singer, pianist, and music revivalist Michael Feinstein was announced.

Feinstein’s/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a safety plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members, show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additionally, the safety protocols, which will include social distancing, temperature checks and wearing masks when not dining, will be adhered to until official guidance changes.