Off-Broadway's Blindness Will Conclude Its Run in July

Blindness, the socially-distanced sound installation that was one of the first shows to open in New York City since COVID-19 shut down theaters, will have its final performance at off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre on July 25.

“We are proud to have been the first show to open safely in New York City and welcome audiences back to the theater for a cathartic experience," said producer Daryl Roth in a statement. "Our thanks to everyone who helped us let in the light, and we hope even more theatregoers will experience this imaginative, thrilling production before it ends on July 25."

Adapted by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens, Blindness is based on the dystopian novel by Nobel Prize winner José Saramago and directed by Walter Meierjohann. Through spellbinding storytelling narrated by Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson, it unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever in the blink of an eye, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

Blindness began performances on April 2, opened on April 6 and was a transfer of the production seen at London’s Donmar Warehouse that ran last year from August 22, 2020 through September 5.

