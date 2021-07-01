Odds & Ends: Jasmine & Ron Cephas Jones to Announce Primetime Emmy Nominations

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Primetime Emmy Nominations Coming July 13

After making history as the first father-daughter duo to both bring home Emmy Awards in the same year, Jasmine and Ron Cephas Jones are heading back to the podium. They will announce the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations on July 13 at 11:30AM ET. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on September 19 on CBS and Paramount+.

Complete Casting Announced for the West End's Come From Away

Welcome to the rock! As previously reported, Come From Away will resume performances at London's Phoenix Theatre beginning on July 22. Alice Fearn will lead the company as Beverley Bass alongside Jenna Boyd, James Doherty, Mary Doherty, Mark Dugdale, Kate Graham, Alasdair Harvey, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo and Cat Simmons. Two new cast members have been announced, completing the company: Gemma Knight Jones will play Hannah and others, and Sam Oladeinde will play Bob and others.

Brandon Victor Dixon (Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Inaugural Brandon Victor Dixon Awards to Honor Fresh Talent

The National Theatre in Washington, D.C. has announced the inaugural Brandon Victor Dixon Awards for excellence in high school musical theater—the newest regional partner of the Jimmy Awards. Up to 25 public, private and charter high schools located within a 25-mile radius of the National Theatre will be invited to participate by submitting their fully staged musical theater productions for consideration. These schools may nominate up to two students each in the Best Performer categories. Judging will begin in fall 2021 and continue through spring 2022, with the awards ceremony taking place at the National Theatre in the spring of 2022. The top two winners from the 2021-2022 awards season will be invited to compete at the 2022 Jimmy Awards in New York City. “When my colleagues and friends at the National Theatre and Nederlander reached out to me about this new chapter of their program, I was excited to become a part of it,” Dixon said in a statement. “Arts education has long been an important part of my journey, and I’m happy to be able to help shape this organization’s efforts to support the educational opportunities offered to kids in the D.C. area.”

Daniel J. Watts & More Set for Little Island Festivals

Fresh off of Broadway Inspirational Voices' Broadway Our Way LIVE: On An Island in the River, Little Island has announced more arts events. The outdoor park will host two inaugural festivals: a Storytelling Festival from July 21 through July 25, and a Dance Festival from September 15 through September 19. The former will include works from 2020 Tony nominees Daniel J. Watts and Ato Blankson- Wood as well as Amber Iman, Darius de Haas, Jose Llana, Kim Blanck, Kuhoo Verma, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Shaina Taub and more. The lineup for the latter includes Aaron Mattocks, The Afro-Latineers, Andre Imanishi, Barkha Patel, Brinae Ali & Sean Jones' Dizzy Spells Brinda Guha, Crystal Monee Hall, Danni Gee, Earl Mosely’s Diversity of Dance, Evidence, A Dance Company, House of Xtravaganza, Jared Alexander Sprague, Leo Manzari, Leonardo Sandoval & Music from the Sole, Maurice Chestnut’s Dance Therapy, Michela Marino Lerman’s LOVE MOVEMENT, Michiyaya Dance, Morgan James and Doug Wamble, MOVE|NYC|, Paradise Drummers, Rokafella, It’s Showtime NYC, Ted Louis Levy, Tomoe Carr and more. Get more info here.

Alex Wyse & Wesley Taylor (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Filming Wraps on Alex Wyse & Wesley Taylor's Summoning Sylvia

Filming has wrapped on Summoning Sylvia, an LGBTQ+ horror comedy feature film about a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned. Written and directed by Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor, who previously created the Emmy-nominated digital series Indoor Boys, Summoning Sylvia stars Travis Coles, Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, Nicholas Logan, Troy Iwata, Noah Ricketts, Sean Grandillo, Camden Garcia and Veanne Cox as the title character. Release date details will be announced later.