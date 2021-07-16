Odds & Ends: Ben Platt Drops First Single & Tracklist for New Album Reverie

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Ben Platt Releases "Happy To Be Sad" from Reverie

It's a great new music Friday for Ben Platt fans! Fresh off of the announcement that the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner will release his second solo album Reverie on August 13, Platt dropped the record's first single "Happy To Be Sad" on July 16. He also shared the full tracklist for the album on Instagram. Take a look at the list below, and listen to the new single here.

The Osmonds: A New Musical Shifts Tour Dates

Audiences will have to wait a bit longer to see The Osmonds: A New Musical. The show will now receive its world premiere at Leicester’s Curve on February 3, 2022 as part of a U.K. and Ireland tour, which will run through to December 3. With a story by Jay Osmond, the new musical follows the rise to success of the musical group The Osmonds. Julian Bigg and Shaun Kerrison wrote the book, and Kerrison is set to direct. The score includes several of The Osmonds' biggest hits like "One Bad Apple," "Down by the Lazy River," "Crazy Horses," "Let Me In," "Love Me for a Reason," "(We’re) Having a Party," "Puppy Love," "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool," "Paper Roses" and many more. Casting will be announced later. “I’ve wanted to tell my story for such a long time and the opportunity to create this beautiful musical, a sort of ‘living autobiography’, seemed the perfect way to do so," Jay Osmond said in a statement. "I spent my whole life performing live—on stage, on TV specials, in arenas—so the buzz of live theater felt like the perfect place for me."

Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins & Charlie Stemp as Bert (Photo: Seamus Ryan)

Complete Casting Announced for West End's Mary Poppins

As previously reported, the London revival of Mary Poppins will resume performances at the West End's Prince Edward Theatre on August 7. Joining the previously announced Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins and Charlie Stemp as Bert are Charlie Anson as George Banks, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Petula Clark as Bird Woman, Liz Robertson as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Paul F. Monaghan as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman. Katie Cox, Rose Dawson, Megan Donovan, Megan Judge, Ellie Kit Jones and Maddison Thew will alternate the role of Jane Banks with Logan Clark, George Hamblin, Charlie Irwin, Charlie Murphy, Frankie Treadaway and Fred Wilcox alternating the role of Michael Banks. The company also includes Yves Adang, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Alison Connell, Adam Davidson, Danielle Delys, Joseph Dockree, Charlie Donnelly, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Harry Francis, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ian Gareth-Jones, Maria Garrett, Mark Goldthorp, Jacqueline Hughes, Emma Hunter, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Tania Mathurin, Laura Medforth, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Clare Rickard, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Scott Waugh and Monique Young.

Get a Sneak Peek at Rehearsal for the West End's Jersey Boys

This footage is just too good to be true! As previously reported, the West End return of Jersey Boys is set to star Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi. The production is scheduled to begin performances on July 28 and officially open at the Trafalgar Theatre on August 10. Get an inside look rehearsals with the video below!

Tom Kitt Drops Single "Fly Away" from Debut Album

New music Friday continues with another track from a Broadway talent. Sony Masterworks has released “Fly Away,” the next single off of Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning composer Tom Kitt’s previously announced debut studio album Reflect, which is out on August 13 and available for preorder now. Featuring vocals by Kitt and his 16-year-old son Michael, “Fly Away” was written for Kitt’s band in the late 1990s. “My son Michael was a real source of strength for me during many difficult days during the Broadway shutdown, so it’s very meaningful to have his voice on this track. The lyrics are about someone who is faced with overwhelming pain and uncertainty," Kitt said. Listen below!