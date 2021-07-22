Tragedy of Macbeth , Starring Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand, to Open New York Film Festival

After being on hiatus due to COVID-19, the starry new screen adaptation of Macbeth will have its world premiere this fall. Variety reports that Joel Coen's film based on Shakespeare's play will open the 59th New York Film Festival. The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Alice Tully Hall on September 24. The film will be released by Apple and A24 this fall.

As previously reported, the movie stars Denzel Washington as the title character and Frances McDormand as his scheming wife, with Tony nominee and In the Heights star Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Brendan Gleeson as Duncan and Harry Melling as Malcolm.

“With Joel Coen, Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington and our friends at Apple and A24 on opening night at Alice Tully Hall, we’re setting the stage for a momentous return to our roots,” said Eugene Hernandez, director of the New York Film Festival, in a statement.

The Shakespeare classic was first seen in cinemas in a 1948 adaptation, directed by and starring Orson Welles alongside Jeanette Nolan. Justin Kurzel directed the most recent movie version in 2015 with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard starring.