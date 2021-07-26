Ramin Karimloo, Lucy St. Louis & Bradley Jaden to Lead Camelot Concert at the London Palladium

West End stars are set to lead a one-night-only concert of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's Camelot. Ramin Karimloo, Lucy St. Louis and Bradley Jaden will take on the roles of King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot, respectively, on February 6, 2022 at the London Palladium. Karimloo posted the news to Instagram on July 26.

Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 followup to My Fair Lady, brings the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table to life. The score includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" and the title song.

Karimloo is a Tony nominee for his performance as Jean Valjean in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables. He originated the role of Gleb in Broadway's Anastasia and the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies and earned an Olivier Award nomination for the latter. He was previously announced to star in the upcoming movie musical Tomorrow Morning.

Lucy St. Louis will play Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, which is scheduled to begin performances at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London beginning on July 27. St. Louis is the first Black performer to play the role of Christine in the West End or on Broadway. (The first woman of color to play the role of Christine on Broadway was Ali Ewoldt.) She previously starred as Diana Ross in the West End production of Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Her other West End credits include Beautiful The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre and The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre. St. Louis has also appeared in Ragtime at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Man of La Mancha at the London Coliseum.

In addition to playing Javert in Les Misérables, Jaden played Enjolras in Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, reprising the performance he gave as part of the 30th anniversary cast. His additional stage credits include Wicked, Ghost and more.