Odds & Ends: Cynthia Erivo & More Join Roster for NYC Reopening Concert

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Lineup Announced for We Love New York City Concert

Details and more stars have been announced for We Love New York City: The Homecoming Concert. As previously reported, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson and Paul Simon will take the stage in a show celebrating the reopening of New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced additional details and names on July 27. The concert will take place on the Great Lawn in Central Park on August 21 and feature Cynthia Erivo, Barry Manilow, Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, LL COOL J, Elvis Costello, Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, the New York Philharmonic, Polo G and more. 80 percent of tickets will be free and become available here on August 2 at 10AM ET. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccine is required to attend. “This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans," Mayor de Blasio said in a statement.

Pass Over to Celebrate First Broadway Performance with Block Party

Here's another fun way to celebrate in New York City! The Broadway show Pass Over begins previews on August 4 at the August Wilson Theatre. Immediately following the first performance, all are welcome to participate in a free, public block party. West 52nd Street between 8th Avenue and Broadway will be closed to traffic from 8PM to 11PM ET. After the performance ends, audiences will be able to exit the theater and enjoy music provided by S.N.O.B. (DJ Duggz, DJ Ari Grooves and Emily McGill) as well as special to-go menus available for purchase from local vendors, including Haswell Green’s, Victor’s Café and M Social Hotel.

Brian d’Arcy James (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Brian d'Arcy James Joins Short Film The Rightway

Brian d'Arcy James, who was last seen on Broadway starring in the Tony-winning play The Ferryman, and Hopper Penn have signed on to star in The Rightway, a short film from Destry Spielberg and Owen King, according to Deadline. Writer King, son of prolific author Stephen King, penned the script for Steven Spielberg’s daughter's second short. Story details and a release date will be announced later.

Resort to Love, Featuring Christiani Pitts, Hits Netflix

The previously announced Alicia Keys-produced Netflix film, featuring Broadway's Christiani Pitts, arrives on July 29. The former King Kong star and Broadway.com vlogger stars in Resort to Love alongside Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls. The romantic comedy is about aspiring pop star Erica (Milian), who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding exactly one year after the couple called off their own engagement. Pitts plays his new bride. Watch the trailer below.

MTC Announces 2021 Sloan Playwriting Commissions

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced this year’s six recipients of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Initiative: J. Nicole Brooks, Diane Exavier, Franky D. Gonzalez, Charlie Oh, Kristin Slaney and Else Went. “We are proud to support these six new play commissions by six talented playwrights who propose to incorporate scientific themes and characters with originality and insight,” said Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, in a statement. “The pathbreaking MTC/Sloan partnership of almost two decades has resulted in wonderful plays that have been produced in major theaters around the globe and transformed how we view both science and theater.” Since 2001, MTC has awarded a total of 100 commissions through the Sloan Foundation Program.