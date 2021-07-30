London's Immersive The Great Gatsby to Resume Performances in September

London's immersive The Great Gatsby is resuming performances at Gatsby’s Mansion at Immersive LDN beginning September 16, marking F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 125th birthday. Created and directed by Alexander Wright, The Great Gatsby features a book by Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook. It is London’s longest-running immersive theatrical production and is returning to the stage after closing in November 2020 due to the lockdown. Casting will be announced later.

“Gatsby is back! After a herculean effort of pathfinding for the sector throughout 2020 we are elated to be bringing one of London's landmark productions back to the stage," said Hartshorn and Hook in a statement. "We are thrilled to be reviving this production in its original, effervescent glory and incredibly grateful for the hard work and never-ending belief of our team. It is most certainly time for our audiences to enjoy the roaring twenties.”

The Great Gatsby allows audiences to fully immerse themselves into the world of Jay Gatsby—a world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure Jazz Age self-indulgence. With cocktails, dancing and scandal, this heart-racing adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal tale of the roaring twenties puts the audience at the heart of the action.

The production first came to London as part of the VAULT Festival in 2017 and sold out before the show opened. The show has since run in Wales in co-production with Theatr Clwyd, at Halifax’s Square Chapel and at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire. It was recently announced that the production will make its North American debut in New York City this fall.

This production is not to be confused with the recently announced Broadway-bound Gatsby musical, featuring music by Florence Welch.