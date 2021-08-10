Michael Jackson Musical MJ Announces Complete Cast

Casting is now complete for the upcoming Michael Jackson musical MJ, which is set to begin performances at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on December 6 and open on February 1, 2022.

The cast includes the originally announced Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson, Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson. Joining the cast for the Broadway premiere, which was postponed due to COVID-19, is Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael. The ensemble is rounded out by Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom and Darius Wright

They join the previously announced Myles Frost as Michael Jackson. Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes, who had originally been announced to lead the musical, has departed the production to shoot a feature film.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.