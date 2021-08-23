Odds & Ends: Shakespeare in the Park's Merry Wives to Be Filmed for PBS

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives to Be Filmed for PBS' Great Performances

Jocelyn Bioh's adaptation of Merry Wives, which is playing at Central Park's Delacorte Theater as part of Shakespeare in the Park, will be filmed and released on PBS for its celebrated Great Performances series. The all-Black cast includes Abena, Shola Adewusi, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Pascale Armand, MaYaa Boateng, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyle Scatliffe, Susan Kelechi Watson and more. Directed by Saheem Ali, Merry Wives is set in South Harlem, amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants. A raucous spinoff featuring the Bard’s most beloved comic characters, this hilarious farce tells the story of the trickster Falstaff (Ming-Trent) and the wily wives who outwit him in a new celebration of Black joy, laughter and vitality. Check out the video sharing the exciting news below!

Layton Williams to Play Title Role in North American Debut of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

He's going to the prom! Layton Williams will take on the title role in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie when it makes its previously announced North American debut at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre next year. Williams previously played the role of Jamie in the West End. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Roy Haylock, best known as his drag alter ego, Bianca Del Rio, will also return to the role of Loco Chanelle/Hugo for the upcoming production after first bowing in London. As previously announced, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will play from January 16, 2022 through February 20.

Tony Winner Rachel Bay Jones to Play Recurring Role on The Good Doctor

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones is coming to your small screen! The actress has joined the cast the fifth season of The Good Doctor in a recurring role, according to Deadline. Details about Jones' character are being kept under wraps, but she will appear in the season premiere on September 27. Additionally, Broadway's Noah Galvin, who previously worked with Jones on Dear Evan Hansen playing the mother-son duo Heidi and Evan Hansen, has been bumped up to a series regular after joining the cast in a recurring role.

Cynthia Erivo Will Star in 1970s London Drama Series Steel

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo has landed a new gig! According to Variety, Erivo will star in and executive produce Steel, a 1970s drama series set in London about a fiercely ambitious arms dealer. She will play Madeline Crowe, a self-made woman who seizes control of her own destiny in a high-octane and dangerous profession dominated by her male colleagues. Steel was developed by Matt Charman’s production banner Binocular. The thriller is written by Adam Gyngell and Fred Fernandez-Armesto and is set to be directed by Francis Lawrence. More information on release date and more is to be announced.

P.S. Get a look at the upcoming season of The Morning Show, featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell, Tony winner Billy Crudup and more, below!